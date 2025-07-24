Itanagar, Jul 24 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an assistant professor from the College of Agriculture at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, while accepting a bribe of Rs 55,000 from an individual.

The CBI on Thursday said it has also arrested the other person involved in the transaction.

The arrests were made on Wednesday after the CBI registered a case against the teacher and the individual associated with a private company, and unknown others,

The accused teacher allegedly demanded a bribe in exchange for awarding a contract and facilitating the release of payments, the investigating agency said here in a statement.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed during the bribe exchange. Both individuals were taken into custody and remain under police detention.

Simultaneous searches are being carried out at the premises of the accused.

