Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Superintendent of Customs, posted at Air Cargo Complex, Sahar, Mumbai for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a Customs House Agent (CHA) firm for facilitating clearance of consignments, the agency said in a release on Sunday.

According to the release, CBI registered the instant case against the said accused and other unknown public servants and private persons based on a complaint that the accused public servant was demanding bribes at the rate of 10 per kilogram of imported cargo, both for himself and on behalf of his senior officers, to ensure smooth clearance of consignments.

As per the complaint, despite refusal to pay the bribe, the accused persisted with the demand and issued threats. It was alleged that non-payment of the bribe led to the deliberate withholding of consignments, the release said.

During verification conducted on multiple dates between July 25 and August 1 in the presence of independent witnesses, the demand for illegal gratification was corroborated through recorded conversations and other evidence, as per the release.

The accused was found to have demanded six lakhs against previously cleared consignments, Rs 10 lakh for facilitating re-invoicing of a currently held consignment, and 10 per kg for smooth clearance of future.

During trap proceedings conducted by CBI, the accused was caught red-handed on August 2 while accepting Rs 10 lakhs as a bribe, the release said.

The accused has been produced before the Court, which has granted a Preliminary Inquiry Order (PIO) of the accused.

The investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

