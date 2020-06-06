India News | CBI Arrests Eastern Coalfields Official in Bribery Case in Godda

Godda (Jharkhand) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)on Saturday arrested an official of Eastern Coalfields Ltd in Rajmahal area here in a bribery case.

The official had asked for Rs 35,000 from the complainant for processing the matter relating to his appointment on compassionate grounds following the death of his father, who was an employee Eastern Coalfields Ltd.

According to an official release, CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 as the first installment from the complainant.

A case has been registered against the accused and he will be produced before Special Judge in Dhanbad. (ANI)

