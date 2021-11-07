By Saurabh Trivedi

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested former Assam Chief Minister late Hiteshwar Saikia's son Ashok Saikia in an alleged loan scam.

Also Read | Cardiac Patients Increased Due to Air Pollution, Says Health Expert.

Ashok Saikia was arrested from Guwahati after the local court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

He will be produced in court on Monday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Police Constable Shot Dead by Terrorists in Batamaloo Area of Srinagar.

The case pertains to a loan taken from Assam Cooperative and Agriculture Development Bank.

An FIR against him was registered in 1998 and the CBI took over the probe three years later and later chargesheet was filled in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)