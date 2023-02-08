New Delhi, February 8: The CBI has arrested a Hyderabad-based chartered accountant (CA), understood to be the auditor of BRS MLC K Kavitha, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had called the CA, Butchibabu Gorantla, to Delhi for questioning in connection with the excise policy case. He was arrested on Tuesday evening as he was non-cooperative and his responses were found to be evasive, they said. Delhi Excise Policy Case: BJP Stages Protest at AAP Office, Demands CM Arvind Kejriwal Resign.

The CBI has alleged that Gorantla's role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 caused "wrongful gain" to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Congress Seeks Kejriwal's Resignation, Says ED Chargesheet Indicts Him.

The agency will produce him before a special court here on Wednesday. The CBI had questioned Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with the case in December last year.

