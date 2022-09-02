New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The CBI has arrested Raju Sahani, the municipal chairman of Halisahar near Kolkata, in connection with a chit fund case related to Sunmarg Welfare Organisation, officials said on Friday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered Rs 80 lakh in cash and a country-made firearm during searches, they said.

The central agency had registered the case on October 30, 2018 on the orders of Supreme Court.

