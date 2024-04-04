New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Drugs Controller, a Drugs Inspector and a subordinate staff member in a case registered by CBI on allegations of bribery.

According to an official release, the arrested accused were named as Arvind R.Hiwale, Asstt. Drugs Controller; Devendra Nath, Drug Inspector and Nageshwar N.Sabbani, Subordinate Staff.

All are posted in the Office of Asstt. Drugs Controller (India) of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), having its office at JWR Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Panvel, Raigad, Maharashtra.

"They were produced before the jurisdictional Court at Alibag, Raigad. The accused public servants have been remanded in Police Custody till April 8, 2024," the release said.

As per the release, under receipt of information regarding allegations of rampant corruption in the office of the Assistant Drugs Controller of Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), a team of CBI Officers, Vigilance Officers and Independent Witnesses conducted Joint Surprise Check (JSC) on April 2, at the aforesaid office.

"During JSC, it was revealed that private persons were collecting bribe money from CHAs on behalf of public servants for facilitating NOC to their clients i.e. manufacturers, exporters, and importers of pharmaceutical drugs. During surprise check, cash amount of Rs.1.52 lakh (approx.) was recovered from drawers of public servants and private persons, which the concerned public servants and private persons present in said office could not explain satisfactorily," the release stated.

"The unaccounted money was allegedly accepted by suspect public servants as bribe from CHAs or their representatives, either directly or through private persons, for issuance of NOC. During surprise check, written complaints regarding demand and acceptance of bribe by public servants were received by CBI from various CHAs and their representatives," it added.

Accordingly, CBI registered FIR against three public servants viz. Asstt. Drugs Controller, Drug Inspector, and subordinate staff and three private persons including one of them (working on contractual basis).

Searches were conducted at the residential premises of all FIR named accused persons which resulted in recovery of incriminating documents and cash amounting to Rs.46.70 Lakh (approx.) and Gold/Silver jewellery valued at around Rs.27.80 Lakh. Documents pertaining to various immovable properties and other incriminating documents were also recovered during searches.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

