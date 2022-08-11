Bolpur, August 11: The CBI on Thursday arrested senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal from his residence here for allegedly not cooperating in its probe into a cattle smuggling case, an official said.

Mondal was arrested after almost an hour-long interrogation by a CBI team that arrived at the Birbhum district president's house early on Thursday, he said. Cattle Smuggling Case: Hospital Refuses Admission to Trinamool Congress Leader Anubrata Mandal.

"We have arrested him for non-cooperation in the investigation into the cattle smuggling scam," the official told PTI. Mondal was taken to a hospital for medical check-up, he said.

The TMC leader had twice skipped his scheduled appearance before the central probe agency in the last few days, citing ill-health.

