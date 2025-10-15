Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a superintendent of CGST & Central Excise Commissionerate, Nashik, for accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant.

According to an official press release, during searches conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused, the CBI recovered ₹19 lakh in cash, along with other incriminating documents.

The CBI registered the case on Tuesday based on allegations that the accused initially demanded an undue advantage of ₹50 lakh to refrain from taking legal action against the complainant in a matter involving the IGST input of a private company. This amount was later reduced to ₹22 lakh. It was also alleged that the accused instructed the complainant to deliver ₹5 lakh on October 14th and the remaining ₹17 lakh on October 17th.

Subsequently, the CBI set a trap and caught the accused red-handed outside his office in Nashik while accepting the first instalment of ₹5 lakh from the complainant. The accused was arrested and was later presented before the jurisdictional court in Pune. The court remanded the accused to police custody for two days, until October 17th.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Executive Director and the Regional Officer of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Regional Office, Guwahati, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a private person, according to an official press release.

The CBI registered the instant case, based on source information, against the Executive Director and Regional Officer of NHIDCL, Regional Office, Guwahati, as well as two representatives of a private company. Searches were conducted at seven office and residential premises of the accused persons at different locations throughout India. During the searches at the premises of the accused public servant, Cash of Rs. 2.62 crores has been seized. (ANI)

