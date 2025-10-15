Amritsar, October 15: In a major intelligence-based operation, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted a cross-border organised arms and narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan with the arrest of its three operatives and recovered 10 sophisticated pistols along with 500 grams opium from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday.

According to an official release, those arrested have been identified as Rajan alias Sagar (28), a resident of Faizpura in Amritsar, Surinder Singh alias Pali (24), a resident of village Tali Wala in Fazilka and Jagjit Singh (25), a resident of Cheema Kalan in Tarn Taran. The recovered weapons include four 9MM Glock pistols and six .30 bore pistols. DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were running an inter-district gang of smuggling and were connected to a Pakistan-based handler. Punjab: AGTF Arrests Two Bambiha Gang Members, Recovers Six Pistols, 19 Cartridges.

The recovered arms were meant to be supplied to gangsters and criminals to fuel unlawful activities in Punjab, he said. The DGP stated that further investigations are underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in this case, to expose and dismantle the entire network. Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the accused Rajan was initially arrested with one .30 bore pistol and a quantity of opium, and his interrogation led to the unearthing of the entire network.

During the course of investigation, Surinder was subsequently arrested, leading to the recovery of three .30 bore pistols and one 9mm pistol from his possession, he said, while adding that further investigation has resulted in the arrest of the third accused, Jagjit, from whom five pistols, including three Glock 9mm and two .30 bore, were recovered. The CP stated that the accused, Jagjit Singh, had returned from Dubai four months prior. Surinder's village is located close to the international border in Jalalabad, District Fazilka, while Jagjit's native village lies near the border in District Tarn Taran. Punjab: Amritsar Police Bust Cross-Border Arms, Drug Network Linked to Pakistan; 5 Arrested, 12 Pistols, 1.5 Kg Heroin Seized.

The accused were retrieving drone-delivered consignments from Amritsar to Fazilka and Tarn Taran sectors, and were further supplying these consignments directly and through location-based delivery systems, he added. In this regard, a case FIR No 196 dated 08-10-2025 has been registered under sections 18-B and 29 of the NDPS Act and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Sadar Amritsar Commissionerate.

