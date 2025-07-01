New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The CBI has registered an FIR against three officials of Mumbai Port Authority, including a harbour pilot, for alleged bribery of Rs five lakh from agents representing the vessel Al Karama, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency alleged that Captain Abhishek Singh Pal, serving as pilot, was assigned to reposition Al Karama to an anchorage point within the port on April 6, 2023.

After completing the manoeuvre at night, Pal allegedly sustained an ankle injury while disembarking from the ship. He went to the Dock Master Control Station, where he remained for the duration of his shift till the morning.

The vessel had declared readiness to depart by 4:30 PM on April 7. However, clearance to sail was allegedly withheld due to the requirement of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Capt. Pal, who had claimed injury while on duty.

It is alleged that Capt Pal demanded a bribe of USD 6,000 (app Rs 5 lakh) from Mahalaxmi Shipping, the vessel's shipping agent, to grant the necessary clearance.

Later that evening, the payment of Rs 5 lakh was allegedly made by Ben Line Agency -- serving as the owner's protective agent of the vessel -- to a bank account of Pal's sister-in-law.

The ship's master and Ben Line Agency also submitted a written undertaking accepting liability for any future consequences relating to Pal's alleged injury.

Ben Line Agency and its senior manager Thomas D'Souza have also been made an accused in the FIR.

The vessel could only depart at 2:45 PM on April 8 because of certain port clearance issue, the FIR alleged.

It said that call records between Pal and his relative in Firozabad support suspicions that the financial transaction was orchestrated under his instruction.

The agency has also named as accused dock masters Capt. Sanjay Kandhway and Capt. Umesh Oak of the Marine Department of the authority for allegedly colluding with Capt. Pal for circumventing official protocols and facilitating the unlawful demand.

The FIR alleged that none of the responsible port officials, including the Harbour Master, sought the mandatory authorisation from the Deputy Conservator--the only official empowered to detain a vessel--nor did they make any formal attempt to obtain such clearance.

"Verification of the Complaint further revealed that the Vessel Al-Karama was delayed to sail from April 06, 2023 till April 08, 2023 and due procedure was not followed and to avoid scrutiny Capt. Abhishek Singh Pal demanded a bribe from the Shipping Agents and Vessel Owner, and they facilitated the same to allow the vessel to sail," the FIR alleged.

