New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The CBI has booked three senior scientists of the Gandhinagar-based Institute for Plasma Research for allegedly causing loss to the institute by purchasing faulty superconductor material, officials said Wednesday.

The agency has booked the scientists -- former additional director Subrata Pradhan, Ananya Kundu and Prosenjit Santra -- along with former accounts officer Hradesh Kumar Sharma for alleged misrepresentation of facts, cheating and abuse of their official positions, they said.

Also Read | UFO Spotted in Hyderabad? White-Coloured Flying Object Seen in Sky Triggers Curiosity and Rumours, Residents Share Videos and Photos of 'Strange Phenomenon'.

It is alleged that Pradhan had raised indents for procurement of niobium tin, a superconductor material, strands on behalf of the Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) during the period 2012-2015 through two purchased orders and one supply agreement.

The complaint has flagged several irregularities like quality of the material supplied and process adopted, which resulted in the loss to the exchequer, they said.

Also Read | Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 21 Posts Against Sports Quota, Apply Online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The Enforcement Directorate had alerted the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) about a complaint received by it in this regard in 2016 based on which an internal investigation was conducted by the institute.

The internal enquiry flagged several irregularities which were referred to the CBI for probe, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)