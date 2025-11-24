New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a key absconding accused linked to the operation of a transnational cybercrime network, and busted an illegal call centre in Lucknow that was allegedly targeting US nationals, the agency said in a release on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Vikas Kumar Nimar.

According to the CBI, the agency had registered a case on 24 September 2024 and had earlier conducted extensive searches at multiple locations linked to the accused. In September 2024, the agency dismantled four illegal call centres operating in Pune, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam.

The agency said that "one key operative, Vikas Kumar Nimar, who was instrumental in establishing and operating the illegal call centres VC Infrometrix Pvt. Ltd at Pune and Visakhapatnam, was absconding since the date of registration of the case."

To apprehend him, the CBI obtained a warrant from the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pune.

The CBI arrested the absconding operative from his residence in Lucknow on 20 November 2025.

During the search of his premises, the agency recovered cash amounting to Rs 14 lakh, mobile phones and incriminating documents related to the alleged crime, the release said.

The CBI said it also busted another illegal call centre being operated by Nimar in Lucknow, which was similarly targeting US nationals.

Searches at the illegal call centre led to the recovery of 52 laptops containing incriminating digital evidence allegedly used in operating the cybercrime network.

The CBI said the investigation is underway. (ANI)

