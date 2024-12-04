Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday collected voice samples of two arrested persons connected to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee as part of their probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of state-run primary schools.

The voice samples were collected at a city court in the presence of a magistrate.

The CBI had previously obtained several voice recordings during their investigation, and the newly collected samples will be compared with these. If there is a match, it could significantly aid the investigation, an officer said.

The two were initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and were later "shown arrest" by the CBI.

