Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is coordinating the return of red notice subject Shokat Ali from Saudi Arabia, who is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a gold smuggling case.

The Global Operations Centre of CBI has coordinated via Interpol channels with the National Central Bureau-Riyadh.

"The Global Operations Centre of Central Bureau of Investigation has coordinated via INTERPOL channels with National Central Bureau-Riyadh for return to India (Mumbai) late yesterday from Saudi Arabia of a Red Notice subject Shri Shokat Ali, wanted by NIA in a gold smuggling case," informed an official press release.

The accused was earlier geo-located in Saudi Arabia, with close follow-up through Interpol.

A Red notice was issued by CBI against him from the Interpol General Secretariat on September 13, 2021. The red notice was circulated to all Interpol member countries for the location and arrest of the accused.

"The subject is wanted by NIA in a criminal case registered in 2020 for prosecution for offences of unlawful activities and criminal conspiracy. National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered case No. RC36/2020/NIA/DLI dated September 22, 2020, related to the seizure of smuggled gold bars at Jaipur International Airport, Rajasthan, India, on July 3, 2020," the release added.

It has been found in the investigation that accused Shokat Ali had conspired with his co-accused in the illegal smuggling of gold bars from Saudi Arabia into India.

CBI as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India for assistance via Interpol channels, it added. (ANI)

