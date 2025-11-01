New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The CBI Court, Hyderabad, Telangana, has convicted and sentenced V Chalapathi Rao, a Computer Operator at SBI, Chandulal Baradari Branch, Hyderabad, Telangana, to two years' Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 36,000 in a bank fraud case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on 01.05.2002 against Rao and three others on allegations that during 1996-2000, the accused VChalapathi Rao entered into criminal conspiracy with PP Krishna Rao, the then Branch Manager, SBI, Chandulal Baradari Branch, Hyderabad and two private accused Viraja, W/o the accused Chalapathi Rao and Kaleem Pasha and obtained pecuniary gain in the matter of sanction and release of Big Buy Loans based on false and fictitious documents to the tune of Rs. 50 lakhs.

Upon completion of the investigation, three charge sheets were filed on 31 December 2004.

Rao had been absconding since 2005, the cases against him were split up under separate CC Nos. 08/2006 and 09/2006. The cases against the other accused persons were disposed of earlier.

After meticulous efforts, Rao was traced in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, and apprehended on 04-08-2024 while attempting to flee the country under a different name.

Conducting a speedy trial, the Court convicted and sentenced the accused on 31 October 2025.

