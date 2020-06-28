New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against 24 accused in connection with the case related to alleged violence or riots at Sanwrad, Nagaur in Rajasthan in 2017.

CBI had registered the case in 2018 on a request from Rajasthan government and subsequent notification issued by the Government of India.

According to a release by the CBI, a crowd had assembled at Sanwrad village after the death of a person in a police encounter.

The crowd had gathered in Sanwrad village on July 12, 2017, and pelted stones at police vehicles leading to injuries to many personnel. Some policemen were also allegedly made captive and their arms and personal belongings were seized.

The unruly mob had also allegedly attacked the vehicle of SP Nagaur and burnt it. (ANI)

