New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases against ten public servants in Indian Railways, including private persons, on the allegations of irregularities in handling parcels.

The FIR has been registered against the Chief Parcel Supervisors, Chief Yard Master, Deputy Station Manager(Yard) and other then-public servants posted at the Parcel Department and Yard Department of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LLT), Kurla, Central Railway, Mumbai and some private persons on the allegations of irregularities in handling parcels and facilitating placement of VPU waggons at the terminus.

Also Read | Railway Recruitment Board of Indian Railways Provided 1.5 Lakh Jobs in 2022.

Earlier, joint surprise checks were conducted.

In the first case, it has been alleged that officials of the parcel department were taking bribes on a regular basis from the private loaders and leaseholders in cash or through UPI to extend favours to them.

Also Read | Canada: Two Jewish Schools in Montreal Hit by Bullets Overnight, Police Launch Probe.

In the Second Case, it was alleged that the said public servants of Central Railways posted at the Yard Department were taking bribes from private agents in the form of cash and also through UPI payments into the accounts of Points-man posted in the yard.

It was further alleged that the bribes were given for facilitating the placement of VPU waggons at the terminus. It was also alleged that the accused received bribes from the agents and also allegedly delivered part of the bribe to their superiors.

Searches were conducted at around eight locations in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik, etc. including at the residential premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, mobile phones, etc.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)