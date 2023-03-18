New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The CBI has registered an FIR against CRPF Commandant Neeraj Kumar Pandey for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 5.61 crore in the forms of bank deposits and properties with the help of his family members and companies controlled by them, officials said Saturday.

After registering the FIR, the CBI conducted searches at four locations in Lucknow, Noida, Mirzapur and Delhi, they said.

The agency recovered documents related to investments in immovable properties in Ranchi, Varanasi, Noida and Yamuna Expressway worth approximately Rs 4.6 crore in the name of the accused and his family members, the CBI has said.

In addition, bank deposits to the tune of Rs 1.02 crore and transactions of Rs 6.18 crore in the accounts of the accused, family members and companies controlled by them were unearthed in the operation, it alleged.

The CBI also found documents related to movable and immovable assets, including jewellery, purchase of shares, worth crores of rupees, the CBI spokesperson said.

