Kolkata, March 6: The CBI on Wednesday got the custody of Sandeshkhali ED official attack case accused Shajahan Sheikh from the CID, after a fresh directive by the Calcutta High Court this morning. A team of CBI officials reached CID headquarters Bhawani Bhawan before 4 PM. But the handover from the state agency took place at around 6:48 PM, despite the Calcutta High Court setting a deadline of 4.15 PM. Sandeshkhali Violence: TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested by West Bengal Police, To Appear Before Basirhat Court Today.

CBI Gets Custody of Shajahan Sheikh

VIDEO | TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh brought to Bhabani Bhavan in Kolkata after a medical checkup at SSKM Hospital. A team of CBI had reached West Bengal Police headquarters at Bhabani Bhawan in Kolkata earlier today to take custody of Shajahan Sheikh, accused in the #Sandeshkhali… pic.twitter.com/yU5zFln4CI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 6, 2024

“Shajahan Sheikh was handed over to the CBI,” a CID official said. The CBI on Tuesday failed to get the custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh from the West Bengal CID even after waiting for more than two hours. Sandeshkhali Violence: ‘Victim Woman Goes Into Hiding Every Night, Husband Forced to Leave Village’, Says Member of Fact-Finding Committee (Watch Video).

The CID had then said the leader of Sandeshkhali was not handed over to the central agency as the state government has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta High Court.

