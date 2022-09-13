New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids around 33 locations across the country in connection with Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment scam of Jammu and Kashmir.

The raids are underway at 33 locations including Jammu, Srinagar, Karnal, Mahendergarh, Rewari in Haryana, Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Bangalore in Karnataka, and Delhi.

Also Read | Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna Threatens Sachin Pilot After Shoe Hurled at Him at Mass Meeting in Ajmer (Watch Video).

The raids are conducted at the premises of Khalid Jahangir, former chairman and Ashok Kumar, control of examinations of the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (SSB).

Searches are also being conducted at the premises of officials of J-K Police, DSP and CRPF.

Also Read | India Reports 4,369 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids in August at 30 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Bangalore in alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Jammu & Kashmir police.

J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered an inquiry into the irregularities in the selection of police sub-inspectors. Later, he recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

A senior CBI official informed that raids were conducted at 28 locations in Jammu, one at Srinagar and at a house in Bangalore.

Dr Karnail Singh, Medical Officer in Border Security Force has been named as a key conspirator along with officials of the J-K service selection board in the FIR, he added.

The alleged irregularities surfaced after significant candidates of a coaching institute in Jammu had made it to the merit list.The agency that conducted the online examination has also been named in the FIR. There are a total of 33 accused in the FIR registered by the CBI. The case is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Manoj Sinha, last month cancelled the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment process in the state and recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

"JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It's a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment," he said in a tweet.

The cancellation comes amidst allegations of irregularities in the selection procedure.He said that a new recruitment process will be implemented in case any anomalies are discovered during the investigation.

On June 4, the Jammu and Kashmir Selection Board announced the list of 1,200 successful candidates.

Over 97,000 people took the exam for the positions. However, shortly after the results were announced online, unsuccessful candidates staged a protest on the streets, accusing the recruitment process of indulging in fraudulent means of selection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)