New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registers a case against five accused including promoters/directors of a private company and others for causing an alleged loss of Rs 168.62 crore (approximately) to IDBI bank.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against five accused including private company registered at Kolkata with branch office at Guwahati and its Promoters-Directors; another private person and unknown bank officials and a Chartered Accountant on a complaint from IDBI Bank for causing a loss of Rs 168.62 crore(approx)," read an official release.

It was alleged that the term loan and cash credit facility were sanctioned (obtained) fraudulently to the private company to the tune of Rs 64.67 crore (approx) from the IDBI Bank for purchasing vehicles, it sid.

It was further alleged that the accused availed loan by submission of false documents and also the accused indulged in the diversion of money for the purpose other than for which the loan was sanctioned, and thereby caused loss of Rs 168.62 crore (approx) as on January 31, 2021, to the bank.

As on July 1, 2020, the outstanding balance was Rs 153.38 crore (approx) and the said account became non-performing assets (NPA) due to the non-payment of dues to the bank. (ANI)

