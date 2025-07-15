New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Dr Chitta Ranjan Deb, Senior Professor and Director IQAC, Dean of School of Sciences, Department of Botany, Nagaland University, for alleged corruption, a press release said.

According to a press release by CBI, a case was registered on July 12 against the accused Sr. Professor & Director IQAC, Dean of School of Sciences, Department of Botany, Nagaland University, Lumani on the allegations that the said accused is indulging in various corrupt and illegal practices and with a predetermined intention to cause wrongful loss to Nagaland University and corresponding personal pecuniary gain to himself in the matter of favourable award of supply orders of scientific equipment, consumables etc., showing favour to different bidders/companies against obtaining undue advantage/bribe.

Searches were conducted at different places, viz. Jorhat, Assam; Lumani, Nagaland and Agartala, Tripura on July 12 and subsequent dates, which led to recovery of incriminating documents relating to transaction of bribe as well as tender related documents from the offices of bidders and companies and accused, the release said.

Investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

