New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The CBI has seized nearly 4.6 kg of MDMA, popularly known as Ecstasy, allegedly smuggled into the country in three packets from Belgium through post, officials said on Friday.

The narcotic was supposed to be meant for persons based in Delhi and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

A CBI team had seized a consignment delivered at the international post office on Kotla Road here on an input received from the Interpol.

When it checked the three-packet consignment, the CBI found in it pills that were grey, pink, and blue in colour, and stamped with a phantom skull and insignia of high-end luxury cars.

The agency tested the pills – weighing 4,598 grams to be exact – and found them to be MDMA.

The packets which also carried track suits and women's dresses among other items were booked on June 13, June 15, and June 16 from the European Mail Centre in Brussels at 10-10.45 PM (local time), they said.

The agency found that one of the packets was allegedly addressed to one 'Jennifer' in Munirka village while the other two consignments were for Anil Kumar and Rohit Yadav in Prayagraj, they said.

The CBI booked all three and in three different FIRs.

