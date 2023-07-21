Jammu and Kashmir [India], July 21 (ANI): Triumphing over challenges and spreading inspiration, the Tri-Services All Women Motorcycle Rally reached Jammu on July 20 and honoured the heroes of the Kargil War of 1999.

"The Tri-Services All Women Motorcycle rally was given a heartwarming welcome by students of St Mary's Presentation Convent School. The team members interacted with the students and motivated them to join the Armed Forces," said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO (Defence).

An inspirational speech was also delivered by Dr Deepali Adhau about tales of the Kargil War including heroics of Gallantry awardees Capt Vikram Batra and her Husband Col Rajesh Adhau.

The All Women Motorcycle Rally will travel from Delhi to Kargil War Memorial, Dras (Ladakh) to commemorate 24 years of victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999 and to highlight the indomitable spirit of women.

Dr Deepali also shed light on the indomitable spirit of Indian women and their potential to achieve great heights through unwavering resolve and willpower. The schoolchildren were captivated by her words, and the program concluded with a spectacular cultural performance by St. Mary's Presentation Convent School students," according to a press release by the Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing).

The 25-member strong tri-services team comprises remarkable individuals, including two Veer Naris, ten serving Indian Army Women officers, and representatives from the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and Indian Army, along with Armed Forces spouses.

Having already covered approximately 1000 kilometres through the challenging terrains of Haryana and Punjab, the rally will now venture through the high mountain passes of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, destined to reach the hallowed grounds of the Kargil War Memorial in Dras on July 25, 2023.

Throughout the rally, the team is engaging with NCC Cadets, students from various schools and colleges, Veterans, and Veer Naris, spreading their message of strength and courage.

To commemorate 24 years of victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999 and to highlight the indomitable spirit of women, Indian Army launched a Tri-Services ‘Nari Sashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally’ from National War Memorial, Delhi to Kargil War Memorial, Dras (Ladakh), read the Ministry of Defence press release.

The all-women Motorcycle Rally was Flagged Off by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande from the National War Memorial, New Delhi on 18 Jul 23.

The team will celebrate the decisive victory of the Armed Forces in the Kargil War and pay tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation. The Rally will cover a total distance of approximately 1000 kilometres, wherein they have traversed through the arduous tracks in the plains of Haryana, Punjab before reaching Jammu. (ANI)

