New Delhi, January 16, (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has suspended an inspector and a stenographer for compromising the investigation in a bank fraud case and also initiated action against two DSPs in the same matter, CBI sources said.

The process of administrative action against two CBI DSPs has been initiated by the Bureau and Ministry of Personnel," CBI sources said

In a swift action by central investigation agency, in the case of corruption, concerning the DSPs' investigation, action has been initiated in CBI for appropriate administrative decision by the competent authority that is Department of Personnel Training (DoPT), CBI sources said.

On Thursday CBI conducted searches at 14 locations including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Meerut and Kanpur on the premises of the accused in the said case.

CBI officials also said that "CBI adopts zero tolerance towards corruption by officials in-house or outside and has been taking appropriate action for under criminal laws and administratively. CBI said it maintains strict vigil and as a result detects instances of corruption from time to time," a CBI official said.

The CBI has registered a case in January 14 against four officials including DSP, inspector, steno and private persons/others including advocates under relevant sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act on the allegations of compromising the investigation of certain cases for extraneous pecuniary considerations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)