New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The CBI has taken over the investigation in the alleged suicide of Inspector Vishnudutt Vishnoi, in-charge of Rajgarh police station in Rajasthan's Churu district, officials said on Saturday.

The agency has re-registered the case of abetment to suicide earlier probed by Rajasthan's state crime branch, they said.

The case was referred to the CBI by the Rajasthan government after allegations of pressuring the officer were levelled by the BJP and the BSP against Congress MLA Krishna Punia, who had denied the allegations.

Vishnoi, a popular officer in his department, had left two suicide notes, one addressed to his parents and the other to the district's superintendent of police.

In the suicide note to the SP, Vishnoi had said he was not able to bear the pressure put on him.

He had also said he tried to give his best to the Rajasthan Police.

A screenshot of a purported WhatsApp chat that Vishnoi had with one of his activist friends, in which the police officer talked about being "trapped in dirty politics", also went viral.

