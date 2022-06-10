New Delhi, June 10 (PTI) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is launching a 'Learning from Practitioners' programme where affiliated school teachers and educators can apply to share about their work in addressing key challenges and problems of practice in education and schooling, according to officials.

The board will select and support the best innovations through a grant as well as a network of mentorship which will help in documenting and scaling the programme, they said, adding, preference will be given to proposals that are directly in alignment with the new National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

"On-the-ground experiences, professional practice, and rigorous action research in classrooms and schools have the potential to be translated into evidence-based theories, policies, and systemic reforms that inform and guide the overall education ecosystem. It is important to learn from micro experiments and develop avenues of finding and adopting new solutions to systemic challenges," a senior board official said.

"Therefore, CBSE is initiating a 'Learning from Practitioners' Program where affiliated school teachers and educators can apply to share about their work. Applicants will be expected to have piloted, tested, researched upon key challenges and problems of practice in education and schooling. CBSE will select and support the best innovations through a grant as well as a network of mentorship, " the official added.

The selected applicants will be given a fixed grant of Rs 25,000 in three instalments over a period of one year. The grant can be utilised towards generating and documenting evidence and scaling the program. The amount will be disbursed into the applicant's bank account, online.

"After the first round, the shortlisted applicants will submit another round of artifacts including feedback from the school ecosystem and the community. The applications will go through a round of vetting where the proposed selection may interact with the applicant virtually.

"Proposals that address the subject level, grade and learning stage, school and governance level, community, teacher training can be submitted. Preference will be given to proposals that are directly in alignment with the NEP," the official added.

