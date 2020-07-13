New Delhi, July 13 (PTI) Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 94.39 in the class 12 CBSE examinations, an increase of 2.52 per cent compared to last year.

Continuing with the trend, girls outshone boys in CBSE class 12 examination results declared on Monday.

In Delhi East region, 96.31 per cent girls cleared the exam, while 92.33 per cent boys passed.

Similarly, in Delhi West region, the pass percentage of girls was 96.59 while that of boys was 92.71.

Government schools recorded higher pass percentage in both the regions than private schools, witnessing a considerable increase as against last year.

The pass percentage of government schools in Delhi East region was 97.68, while private schools saw a pass percentage of 91.69.

In Delhi West region, the pass percentage of government schools was 97.91, while that of private schools was recorded at 92.12.

Expressing happiness over the results, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Feeling v proud to announce that the CBSE class 12 result of Delhi govt schools this year is 98% - highest ever so far. Its historic. Congratulations to my Team Education, all students, teachers, parents and education officers. Proud of you all."

The results were announced as an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Section of students in Delhi had to bear the brunt of cancellation of board examinations thrice.

In view of the violence in parts of northeast Delhi, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed exams at over 80 centres in the area till February 29.

The board had announced a fresh schedule, according to which class 12 exams in the area were supposed to begin on March 31 and conclude on April 14, while exams for class 10 were scheduled from March 21 to March 30.

However, the exams had to be postponed again in view of the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant nationwide lockdown.

The CBSE again announced a fresh schedule as per which exams were to be conducted from July 1 to 15.

While class 12 exams were to be conducted across the country, it was decided that class 10 exams will only be conducted in northeast Delhi.

However, in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the exams were again cancelled.

