New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The Class 12 pass percentage of foreign schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education saw a marginal dip this year, according to officials.

While the Class 12 pass percentage last year was 95.43 per cent, it was 94.26 per cent this year.

There are over 210 CBSE-affiliated schools in 25 countries across the globe. A total of 23,844 students from foreign schools have appeared for Class 10 examinations, while 16,103 students had registered for Class 12.

The CBSE had announced in April that it would not be conducting the pending exams in foreign countries. However, several representations and questions were received from students who were concerned about their future prospects, including admissions in foreign universities.

"There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries," a board official said. "Each of these countries were also under lockdown and had decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time."

"Under such circumstances, it was felt that the board will not be in a position to hold differential set of exams for each of these countries. Also, in the present situation, it was be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes," the official added.

Girls outshone boys by nearly six percentage points in the CBSE Class 12 examination results on Monday based on an alternative assessment system adapted after some tests had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board has also decided against releasing the merit list and replaced the term "fail" with "essential repeat" because of the exceptional circumstances. Accordingly, the term "fail" will not figure in the result documents.

The pass percentage of girls was 92.15 and that of boys was 86.19. Transgender candidates recorded a pass percentage of 66.67.

The overall pass percentage increased by 5.38 per cent as against last year. While 83.40 per cent of students had cleared the exams last year, 88.78 per cent of students have cleared the exam this year. PTI

