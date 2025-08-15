New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory for the parents, students and other stakeholders cautioning them against certain unauthorised sources that are claiming to offer quick solutions for the issuance of duplicate mark sheets, certificates, and document corrections.

"It has come to the notice of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Regional Office Delhi (East) that certain unauthorised sources are circulating misleading information claiming to offer quick solutions for the issuance of duplicate mark sheets, certificates, and document corrections," a press note said.

The CBSE strongly condemned the dissemination of such unauthentic and potentially deceptive information. "These unofficial platforms are not affiliated with or authorised by CBSE in any capacity. Relying on such sources may lead to misinformation, financial loss, or other serious consequences."

According to the press note, all official and accurate information related to the following is available only through the official CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in

The Board shall not be held responsible for any issues arising from information circulated through unofficial or third-party sources. These issues are of public interest by the Central Board of Secondary Education, education body said.

Earlier on August 10, CBSE said that the governing body decided at its meeting in June to introduce open book assessments (OBAs) for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the minutes, the NCFSE 2023 "underscores the need to transition from rote memorisation to competency-based learning, with OBAs serving as a catalyst for this shift."The strategy, approved by the curriculum committee and ratified by the governing body, proposes that OBAs be part of the three pen-paper tests conducted each term in languages, mathematics, science and social science.

The decision draws on a pilot study that avoided additional reading materials and tested cross-cutting themes from the curriculum. Student scores ranged from 12 per cent to 47 per cent, revealing "challenges in effectively utilising resources and grasping interdisciplinary concepts." Despite this, the minutes note that "teachers expressed optimism about OBAs, noting their potential to foster critical thinking." (ANI)

