New Delhi [India] January 16 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Thursday that it has issued show-cause notices to 29 schools in Delhi and five other states for alleged violations related to enrollment irregularities and failure to meet academic and infrastructural standards.

The showcase notices were severed after surprise inspections in schools across multiple locations on December 18 and 19, 2024.

Also Read | Brazilian Man Steals Luxury Watches Worth INR 3.3 Lakh From Ethos Summit Store at Bengaluru Airport, Says 'You Will Never Forget Me' to Staff Before Leaving.

The inspections revealed violations of CBSE's Affiliation Bye-Laws, particularly concerning student enrollment practices and non-compliance with academic and infrastructural standards, CBSE said in a statement on Thursday.

The inspections took place in Delhi on December 18 and in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on December 19.

Also Read | Congress Moves Supreme Court To Oppose Pleas Against 1991 Places of Worship Law, Says 'They Are Motivated, Malicious Attempt To Undermine Established Principles of Secularism'.

"Upon careful examination of the reports submitted by the inspection teams, it was observed that amajority of these schools had violated CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws. Key violations identified include Enrollment Irregularities and non-compliance with Academic and Infrastructural Norms," the statement read.

Several schools were found to have enrolled students beyond their actual attendance records, thereby endorsing "non-attending" enrollments. Additionally, numerous schools were found to be flouting CBSE guidelines regarding academic standards and infrastructure.

The schools involved have now been issued show-cause notices by CBSE, with a directive to submit their replies within 30 days.

"Each school has been provided with a copy of the respective inspection report and has been directed to submit their replies within 30 days," the statement read.

"CBSE remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of education and will continue to take stringent measures against any violations of its regulations," a statement from the board read.

The list of schools that have been issued show-cause notices includes a range of institutions across the country. In Delhi, schools such as Hope Hall Foundation School, Jagriti Public School, Oxford Public School, JN Int School, and Nav Gian Deep Public School were among those found in violation. Others include S D Memorial Vidya Mandir, Navyug Convent School, and C R Oasis Convent School.

In Bengaluru, Sri Chaitanya Techno School and Narayana Olympiad School were inspected. Patna's Satyam International and Eklavya Educational Complex were also found to be non-compliant with CBSE standards. In Varanasi, Raj English School, Happy Model School, and St K C Memorial English School were scrutinized, while in Ahmedabad, Nirman High School and The New Tulip International School faced similar issues. In Bilaspur, both Modern Educational Academy and Intelligent Public School were inspected. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)