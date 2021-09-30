New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Competition Commission chief Ashok Kumar Gupta has been given additional charge as the chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

NFRA Chairperson R Sridharan is demitting office on Thursday after being at the helm for three years.

Gupta, who is the chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has been given the additional charge as NFRA chairperson for three months with effect from October 1, according to an order issued by the corporate affairs ministry on Thursday.

The additional charge would be for three months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or till further orders, it added.

The decision has been taken with the approval of Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

