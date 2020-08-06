Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Celebrations were held at Nandigama town in Krishna district for Bhumi Pujan of Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Devotees of Lord Ram burnt crackers to express their happiness. They took up the procession in the town and raised slogans. After it turned dark, lamps were lit in the form of letters Sri Ram.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu Appointed New CAG, His Replacement in J&K Yet to be Announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, took part in the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat among several others were present at the site for the ceremony. (ANI)

Also Read | GC Murmu Resigns as Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Appointed as Next CAG.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)