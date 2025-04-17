Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court intervened on Thursday in the recent violence in West Bengal, particularly in Murshidabad, which was sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

It stated that central forces will remain in Murshidabad for some time to maintain law and order and said that the court will monitor the restoration and rehabilitation of victims and ordered officials from BJP, TMC, and others not to make provocative speeches that could escalate tensions.

A division bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury directed the state government to set up a committee to facilitate rehabilitation for those affected by the violence.

This committee will include members from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), West Bengal Human Rights Commission, and the State Legal Services Authority.

Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, the petitioner, said, "The Court took cognisance of the matter and pressed on 4 issues. The court will look into the restoration and rehabilitation of victims. The state government has to manage their housing till they (violence victims) get their homes. It has been ordered to set up a committee which will have a member of the National Human Rights Commission, State Human Rights Commission and the committee will take all the problems of the victims and the court will monitor it."

The next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Advocate Kalyan Banerjee, representing the state, stated that the court has directed that no one will be allowed to make any provocative statements.

Kalyan Banerjee said, "A team of one member each from National Human Rights Commission, State Human Rights Commission and State Legal Services Authority will be set up. They will visit the site and later submit the report to the court. The view of the rehabilitation scheme remains with the state. They asked for NIA, CBI and full authority to central forces, but it was not given."

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court on Thursday demanding that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) be assigned to probe the recent violence in Murshidabad district.

Adhikari's petition cited provisions under Section 6 of the NIA Act to request the central agency's intervention. He alleged that the incident involved Bangladeshi elements and posed a serious threat to national security. The matter is expected to be taken up for hearing soon.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had directed the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad following reports of large-scale violence.

According to several reports and video footage from April 13, a Border Security Force (BSF) team was allegedly attacked with crude bombs, in the presence of state police personnel.

Adhikari's petition also includes the suspected links between the violence and cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh. Adhikari cited that a Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson has admitted the Bangladeshi connection to the unrest.

Furthermore, Adhikari urged the court to allow a probe similar to the Ramnavmi incident in Murshidabad to ensure a fair and independent inquiry.

He also requested that the Court instruct the state government to restrict permissions for mass gatherings or rallies, especially those protesting against the Waqf Act. He alleges that such events have previously resulted in violence and attacks on law enforcement personnel. (ANI)

