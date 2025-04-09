Churachandpur (Manipur), Apr 9 (PTI) A joint security meeting between central forces and Manipur Police discussed coordination efforts between the forces in Churachandpur and Kakching districts to maintain peace, a statement issued by Assam Rifles on Wednesday said.

The meeting was organised by Assam Rifles on Tuesday.

Representatives from the Assam Rifles in Kakching and Churachandpur, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF) and Manipur Police personnel from Sugnu and Sangaikot police stations took part in the review meeting.

"The deliberations centred on strengthening collective efforts to preserve peace and stability in the area of responsibility (AoR), especially Sugnu and adjoining areas in Kakching district and Lailophai and adjoining areas in Churachandpur district," the statement said.

The meeting chaired by senior officials from Assam Rifles emphasised enhancing inter-agency coordination for a unified and effective security approach.

"The conduct of regular joint patrols across adjoining areas was proposed to improve operational synergy and build mutual confidence among the forces," it added.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of engaging with local communities to support sustainable livelihood initiatives.

"All agencies agreed on the need for a coordinated outreach to provide all necessary security to the development activities in the region. This collaborative effort reflects the shared commitment of all participating forces towards ensuring long-term peace, stability and community welfare in the region," the release said.

The Assam Rifles also organised a separate security meeting with civil society groups and village chiefs at Kotlen of Kangpokpi district.

A total of 16 individuals, including representatives of various organisations and village chiefs, attended the function.

The officials of Assam Rifles assured the attendees of taking all possible steps for amelioration of the condition of internally displaced people (IDPs) and the development of the village infrastructure.

The village chiefs and CSO representatives were requested to motivate young men and women for Agniveer recruitment registration, which was being conducted at Kotlen.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)