New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) All Central Secretariat Service officers (CSS) have been asked to start a special 'Jansewa Abhiyan' to focus on immediate action on public grievances and to ensure zero pendency of office work, an association representing them said on Saturday.

"The entire country sent warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday today. Central Secretariat Service officers have decided to celebrate PM's birthday in a unique manner," said Manmohan Verma, general secretary of CSS forum, an umbrella association of 12,000 CSS officers.

In an appeal to all the CSS officers, Verma has requested to start "Jansewa Abhiyan" (public service campaign) from September 17th i.e. the birthday of Prime Minister Modi till 1st October, 2022 which is the "CSS Day".

He has asked all the officers of his service to celebrate the CSS Day on October 1.

"The CSS is working since 1919 but the rules governing it were notified on October 1, 1962, that is why the CSS Day is celebrated on October 1," Verma said.

"A host of programmes are planned for October 1 to observe the CSS Day," another CSS officer said.

Verma appealed to all officers to focus on zero pendency status till culmination of the campaign, maximum official work in Rajbhasha Hindi, immediate action on public grievances and RTI applications besides providing innovative suggestions towards making of new India.

"The appeal of CSS forum is in line with recent instruction of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for prompt disposal of pending public grievances," he said.

The CSS officers are considered as the backbone of central government's secretariat functioning.

