New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The central government has formed a five-member committee, headed by former finance secretary Ratan P Watal, to ensure timely completion of various projects being executed under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

In an office memorandum issued on Thursday, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the 'Central Vista Oversight Committee' will ensure multi-agency and stakeholder coordination for seamless integration of different project works.

According to the document, Deputy CAG P K Tiwari, former director of L&T Shailendar Roy, IIT Delhi professor Mausam and ministry's joint secretary have been included in the committee.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

The ministry said that the five-member committee will meet regularly and undertake site inspections for an independent review. It will submit its reports and recommendations to the HUA ministry on a regular basis.

The terms of reference of committee stated that the panel will ensure continuous monitoring of the pace of execution of various projects of Central Vista with respect to targeted milestones to ensure their timely completion.

Apart from this, it will also ensure that project is executed according to the approved scope of work and prescribed standards and specifications.

Earlier this month, infrastructure firm Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd was awarded the contract for constructing the vice-president enclave

In October, Larsen & Toubro Limited had won the tender work for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new parliament building while Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

