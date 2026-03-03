New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI) The Centre has set a target to increase the yearly intake of foreign students in Indian higher education institutions to two lakh by 2030, said officials at the Education Ministry on Tuesday, underscoring New Delhi's efforts to make India a more attractive destination for global learners.

At present, around 50,000 foreign students come to India annually.

An official said the government has intensified outreach under the 'Study in India' initiative and is working closely with universities and states to achieve the ambitious goal.

"By 2030, we want to bring two lakh international students to India annually. Right now, about 50,000 students come each year. We are making concerted efforts over the past six to seven months to accelerate this," the official said.

The official added that talks are ongoing with central and state universities - including Delhi University - to expand capacity and ensure adequate infrastructure, such as hostel facilities for incoming students.

"Hostel facilities and student support systems must be robust. We have also discussed this with states because these students will join state universities as well," the official said.

Foreign universities setting up campuses in India will also be allowed to admit international students, the official indicated.

The "Study in India" team is preparing to engage stakeholders in multiple countries as part of an outreach plan to attract more students.

The issue was also discussed during the recent Chief Secretaries' Conference in January, with states expected to play a key role since many of these students are likely to enrol in state universities in addition to central institutions.

The government, in December, informed the Rajya Sabha that there are currently 72,218 foreign students in India from nearly 200 countries.

Replying to supplementary queries during Question Hour, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar then said the Centre is taking various steps to deepen engagement with foreign universities and students. (ANI)

