New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday announced that an additional 1,030 vials of Amphotericin-B, a drug used to treat black fungus, have been allocated to Karnataka.

Gowda took to Twitter and informed about the allocation of drugs.

"Additional 1,030 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to Karnataka today. Earlier, 1,270 additional vials of the drug were allocated to the state on 21st May," he tweeted.

He also informed that additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions today.

"Additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions today," he added.

Besides this, 23680 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated across the country on May 21.

According to the list shared by Minister on the microblogging site, Andhra Pradesh has been allotted 1,840 vials, Bihar has been allotted120, Chandigarh 50, Chhattisgarh 180 and national capital has been allotted 400 vials of Amphotericin- B.

The rare fungal infection called 'mucormycosis' or 'black fungus' is on the rise in several parts of the country, including Delhi.

As per the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or another type of skin trauma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)