New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Central government on Thursday approved the release of Rs 1,066.80 crore to the states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, which were affected by floods and landslides.

Among the six flood affected states, Assam received Rs 375.60 crore, Manipur Rs 29.20 crore, Meghalaya Rs 30.40 crore, Mizoram Rs 22.80 crore, Kerala Rs 153.20 crore, and Uttarakhand Rs 455.60 crore, as Central share from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), mentions a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data.

Also Read | Kanwar Yatra 2025: Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Smooth Devotee Movement Ahead of Annual Pilgrimage Starting July 11.

"These states have been affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the south-west monsoon of this year," said the MHA.

Highlighting the Centre's effort for the welfare of states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said through a post on X handle that "Modi govt stands resolutely beside the states in all situations."

Also Read | Bihar Voter List Revision: Supreme Court Issues Notice, Allows EC To Continue With Electoral Roll Revision Ahead of Assembly Elections 2025.

"...Today the central government has approved Rs 1066.80 crore for flood- and landslide-affected states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand as part of the Central share under SDRF. More than Rs 8000 crore from SDRF/NDRF funds has been provided to 19 states this year. Apart from financial aid, providing all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF, Army, and Air Force, has been our priority," Shah mentioned.

This year, according to the MHA data, the Centre has already released Rs 6,166.00 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to 14 states and Rs 1,988.91 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to 12 states.

In addition, the data pointed out that Rs 726.20 crore released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to five states and Rs 17.55 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) have also been released to two states.

"Central Government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood, landslides, and cloudburst affected States. During the ongoing monsoon, 104 teams of NDRF are deployed in the 21 states and Union Territories for rescue and relief operations," It added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)