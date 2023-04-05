New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Considering the overall development and prosperity of the Cooperative sector and the people associated with it, a one-time grant-in-aid of Rs 30 crore has been approved and released by the Ministry of Cooperation to establish Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) as a Centre of Excellence for Cooperative Education and Training.

"This grant will be used for the construction of a new hostel and cafeteria for students and trainees, providing cooperative training to international trainees as per the MoU, a world-class hostel, construction of a training room and installation of a lift in the management education building to create the necessary infrastructure," said a statement of Ministry of Cooperation.

"The approved grant-in-aid will provide state-of-the-art facilities to the participants and students of the seminars, besides the national and international level teaching and training programs to be conducted at VAMNICOM," it said.

In addition, the statement mentioned, "VAMNICOM will play an active role in strengthening the cooperative movement by training more and more personnel in the cooperative sector."

VAMNICOM, established in 1967, is an apex Centre for Cooperative Management Training, Research and consultancy working under the aegis of the National Council for Cooperative Training.

VAMNICOM is promoted by the Ministry of Cooperation.

The Institute organizes cooperative training programs for the Presidents, Managing Directors, Chief Executive Officers, Members of the Board of Directors of State and National Cooperative Federations and high-level officials of the state and Central government.

It also organizes training programs for cooperative sector officials from SAARC countries, Ethiopia, Mauritius and other countries.

In addition to the above cooperative training programs, VAMNICOM also conducts long-term diploma courses like PG Diploma in Cooperative Business Management (PGDCBM), PG Diploma in Agri-Business Management (PGDM-ABM) and Diploma in Computer Operations Management (DMCO). (ANI)

