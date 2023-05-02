New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday asked state governments to crack down on outdoor advertisements of gambling and betting platforms.

In a letter to chief secretaries of states and Union territories, Information and Broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra asked them to take "appropriate action" to curb outdoor advertisements of gambling betting platforms that are found on hoardings, banners and auto-rickshaws.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued advisories to private television channels, digital news publishers and OTT platforms to refrain from publishing and broadcasting advertisements of such platforms.

Advertisements of gambling and betting platforms had appeared in a section of the media -- print, digital and television -- which prompted the government to issue advisories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)