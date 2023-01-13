New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Ministry of Education has constituted a joint review mission to visit West Bengal this month to review the implementation of centrally sponsored scheme PM POSHAN, officials said on Friday.

According to sources, the decision was taken following complaints of irregularities.

The joint review mission comprises nutrition experts and officers from the Centre and the state government.

"A joint review mission has been constituted to visit West Bengal to review the implementation of the centrally sponsored scheme, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN), in the month of January, 2023," a senior MoE official said.

The team will review the implementation of the scheme, formerly known as the mid-day meal scheme, in the state and district and school levels for a specified period of time on defined parameters.

The team will review the fund flow from state to schools or implementing agencies, coverage of the scheme, management structure at state, district, block levels, delivery mechanism of food grains from state to schools, construction of kitchen-cum-stores, procurement or replacement of kitchen devices, among others.

