New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday corrected its Monday's order and included Foreign Secretary in the list of officers eligible for extended tenure.

The move comes two days after the Personnel Ministry amended Fundamental Rules (FR) to facilitate extended tenure and in-service benefits to CBI and ED directors.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Kulgam.

The FR is a set of guiding principles applicable to all government servants and it covers the entire gamut of their in-service and post-retirement working scenarios.

The rules notified on Monday allowed the central government to give extension in the public interest to the Defence Secretary, Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and directors of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a case-to-case basis, subject to the condition that the total term of such secretaries or directors, "does not exceed two years or the period provided in the respective Act or rules made thereunder".

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: 28 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan Via Kartarpur Corridor on 1st Day of Its Reopening.

Monday's notification excluded Foreign Secretary from the ambit of FR and included the ED chief.

The Personnel Ministry on Wednesday issued a corrigendum to include Foreign Secretary in this notification.

The post of Foreign Secretary was included in the FR following a proposal cleared by the Union Cabinet in December 2010 "in view of the assignment of Foreign Secretary having increasingly acquired critical dimensions from the national security and strategic perspective, and the need to ensure continuity and swiftness in the decision-making process".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)