Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji on Friday slammed the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of undermining the rights of the southern states through "calculated strategies."

He said that the delimitation based on the population count in the 2027 census will be discriminatory to the southern states, which successfully implemented the family planning policies.

The Congress leader said that NITI Aayog was originally intended to function like the National Development Council -- bringing together all Chief Ministers and moving forward in the spirit of "Team India" and cooperative federalism.

"However, they have betrayed the southern states. It now appears that the Union Government is deliberately undermining the rights of the southern states through calculated strategies," he said.

"The delimitation process is set to begin, and it is based on the population census in 2027. This raises serious concerns about potential discrimination against the southern states. A permanent solution must be identified," he added.

He said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did not allow population-based increases in parliamentary representation in order to ensure fair representation for the southern states.

"Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ensured that such matters were kept in check through specific constitutional provisions, without allowing population-based increases in parliamentary representation. That principle must be upheld. Therefore, we demand that the rights of the southern states be safeguarded through constitutional means. Whatever ratio is applied to increase parliamentary seats in the northern states must be equally applied to the southern states. We urge the central government to uphold fairness, equality, and justice in this matter," he said.

Meanwhile, amid the Opposition's allegations on Census, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday clarified that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on many occasions, has assured that in the delimitation exercise, concerns of Southern states will be taken care of.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs, in a post on X, said, "Budget has never been a constraint for Census as fund is always ensured by the Govt. HM Amit Shah has clarified on many occasions that in the delimitation exercise, concerns of southern states will be taken care of and discussed with all concerned at an appropriate time." (ANI)

