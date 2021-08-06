New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Centre has enhanced benefits for Anganwadi workers and helpers and increased their honorarium, said Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Friday.

She further informed that the honorarium for Anganwadi workers has been increased from Rs 3000 to Rs 4500 per month, while for Anganwadi workers at mini- Anganwadi Centres the honorarium has been increased from Rs 2250 to Rs 3500 per month.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till August 23, Schools To Reopen For Classes 9 to 12 on September 1.

"Enhanced honorarium for Anganwadi helpers from Rs 1500 to Rs 2250 per month and introduced performance-linked incentives to Anganwadi helpers at Rs 250 per month," Irani added.

This response came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about the additional incentives received by Anganwadi workers for additional COVID related task being carried out by them during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Vivo Y53s Smartphone With 64MP Triple Rear Camera To Be Launched in India on August 9, 2021; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Anganwadi service is a centrally-sponsored which is implemented by States and Union Territories (UTs), she said and highlighted that the Centre has directed all States and UTs to make all possible arrangements for providing safety equipment like masks, sanitizers among other things in the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"Anganwadi Centres are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic so as to control the spread of the virus," the Minster remarked.

On asking whether her Ministry has received complaints regarding violence against Anganwadi workers during the pandemic, Irani said, "No state has reported any such incident to the Ministry. However, it is the duty of State administrations to ensure safety and security of Anganwadi workers and helpers." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)