New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension of service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who shall also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, upto May 30, 2026, or until further orders.

General Chauhan was appointed as CDS on September 28, 2022, according to the Ministry of Defence.

General Chauhan was commissioned in the Indian Army in 1981 and has had a distinguished and illustrious career with key command & staff appointments. He was awarded with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary services to the Indian Army, the release added.

Meanwhile, the inaugural edition of the Tri Services Academia Technology Symposium (T-SATS) commenced on Monday at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, synergising the Services-Academia R&D ecosystem for development of niche and futuristic technologies tailored for the Indian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

The symposium was inaugurated by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan. The event witnessed participation from Directors and Heads of Departments of academic and premier R&D institutions, along with students from 62 institutes including IISc, IITs, IIITs and Private Technology Institutes.

In his address, the CDS highlighted the changing nature of modern warfare, driven by convergence across kinetic and non-kinetic domains, necessitating advanced integrated technological solutions. He emphasised the critical role of academia, startups and industry in developing doctrines and indigenous capabilities across platforms, weapons, networks to meet future operational demands. He called for a whole-of-nation approach, urging academia to scale innovation and commit to making India a global leader in next-generation defence technologies.

The CDS also inaugurated a Technology Exhibition showcasing 43 selected innovative exhibits by academia. These innovations were evaluated by Subject Matter Experts from various technology domains of the three Services for their potential military applications. Projects showing promise will be considered for R&D collaboration and funding support in future. (ANI)

