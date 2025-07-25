New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved a statutory resolution to extend the already imposed President's rule in Manipur till February 13, 2026.

"That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025," the Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Bulletin stated.

The centre imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from his position as the Chief Minister on February 9.

This comes months after 25 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs met at the residence of party MLA Thongam Biswajit Singh in Imphal to push for the formation of a popular government in Manipur.

On May 28, nearly 10 MLAs, including eight from the BJP, one from the National People's Party (NPP), and one Independent MLA, met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to stake a claim to form a government in the state.

In February, President Droupadi Murmu imposed President's rule in Manipur after receiving a report from the state governor. Singh resigned amid violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

The decision, exercised under Article 356 of the Constitution, means that the president will now directly control the state's administrative functions through the Governor.

The proclamation, published in the Gazette of India issued by the Union Home Ministry, states that the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly will be transferred to Parliament, effectively suspending the state government's authority.

Under this order, the Governor's powers will now be exercised by the President; the state legislature's authority will be assumed by Parliament; and specific articles of the Constitution, including those concerning legislative procedures and governance, have been suspended to ensure smooth central administration.

The President's rule is typically imposed when a state government is deemed incapable of functioning in accordance with constitutional norms. The move follows political instability and concerns about law and order in Manipur. The suspension of legislative powers means that all state laws and decisions will now be made under central authority, either by Parliament or the President.

The imposition of the President's rule can last up to six months, subject to parliamentary approval. During this period, the central government will oversee governance, and fresh elections may be called to elect a new assembly.

The unrest in Manipur primarily involved clashes between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes. Tensions escalated over disputes related to economic benefits, job quotas, and land rights. The violence resulted in hundreds of fatalities and displaced approximately 60,000 individuals. (ANI)

