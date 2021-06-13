New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Centre has provided more than 26 crore COVID vaccine doses to States and Union Territories UTs so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

More than 26 crore (26,64,84,350) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 25,12,66,637 doses," reads the official statement.

According to Union Health Ministry, more than 1.53 crore (1,53,79,233) COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 4 lakh (4,48,760) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days, said the Union Health Ministry.

Notably, implementation of the "Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-III" strategy of COVID-19 vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that around 25,31,95,048 COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

With 80,834 COVID-19 reported cases in the last 24 hours India continued its declining trend of new infections and reported the lowest single-day count in 71 days, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The new cases pushed the COVID case tally in the country to 2,94,39,989.

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload and the current active number of COVID cases stands at 10,26,159 with a net decrease of 54,531 cases in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate further dropped to less than 5 per cent and currently stands at 4.74 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 4.25 per cent today. It has remained less than 10 per cent for 20 consecutive days now.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 3,303 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,70,384 in the country.

As many as 1,32,062 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 2,80,43,446. With this, the recovery rate increases to 95.26 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)